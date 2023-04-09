Watch Now
Boulder County man arrested, accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 09, 2023
DENVER — A Boulder County man was arrested Saturday on allegations he possessed and was distributing child sexual abuse material via the internet.

Sergey Tolstick, 36, was booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution and six counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab came upon child sex images that were being downloaded from an IP address associated with Tolstick’s residence, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Investigators allege Tolstick was distributing child sexual abuse material via a peer-to-peer (P2P) network from his Boulder County home in the 6000 block of Gunbarrel Avenue.

No bond was set in the case.

