Boulder County man accused of possessing, distributing child sex abuse material

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he possessed and distributed child sex abuse material, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a news release.

The investigation into Enrique Gutierrez-Moncada, 34, began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of child sex abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Following the tip, a search warrant was executed on his home, located on Redmond Drive near the intersection with Snowberry St., as well as his vehicle in Longmont on Nov. 1. Deputies said multiple electronic devices were seized during that search. After the files in those electronic devices were analyzed, several were found to be in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.

Gutierrez-Moncada was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution, Class 3 felonies; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession, Class 4 felonies.

