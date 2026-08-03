Boulder County deputies seek driver who allegedly sped down bike path

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a driver of a vehicle that was seen traveling on a bike path Sunday.

Deputies said the vehicle was seen around 1:38 p.m. and was traveling on the path alongside U.S. 36 near Davidson Mesa at speeds of up to 50 mph.

The vehicle is possibly a black Infiniti coupe with red or pink fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows who was driving it to contact the sheriff's office non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-4444 or email BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov.

