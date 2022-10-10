Body found in Highline Canal ID'd; Denver police seek answers

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after the body of teenager was found along the High Line Canal Friday.

The victim was identified Monday as 18-year-old Alex Malone. His body was found along the canal near Picadilly Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department initially reported it was investigating an outdoor death. A few hours later, police said the case is a homicide.

His cause of death has not been released.

No arrests were made and no suspect information was available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.