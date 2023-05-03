Block of 13th Ave closed in Denver’s Cap. Hill neighborhood as police attempt to contact wanted suspect

DENVER – Police are warning rush hour drivers to find alternate routes if they work around the Capitol Hill neighborhood as they attempt to contact a wanted suspect late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers warned people to expect a “large police presence” in the area of E. 13th Avenue between Grant and Logan Streets as they attempted to contact the suspect.

No other details about the suspect or what they were wanted for was immediately available.

13th Avenue was closed between Grant and Logan. There was no estimated time for the reopening of the avenue.

Alternate routes were advised.