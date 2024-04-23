Watch Now
Barricaded suspect in northeast Littleton prompts heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 18:20:35-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — A barricaded suspect in northeast Littleton prompted a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Few details about what the person was wanted for were immediately available, with police only saying the suspect was barricaded inside an apartment on Fox St. between W. Prentice Ave. and W. Crestline Ave, just north of Powers Park.

All residents in the area were asked to shelter-in-place while the situation was resolved.

The Littleton community was asked to please avoid the area.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

