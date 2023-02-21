Bank robbery prompts evacuations of nearby businesses in Arapahoe County

DENVER — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated businesses and called in the bomb squad after a bank robbery off Smoky Hill Road in Arapahoe County.

Authorities said a suspect robbed a Key Bank, located at 20290 East Smoky Hill Road, Tuesday morning and fled.

Deputies are searching the area for the suspect and have evacuated the bank and surrounding businesses. The bomb squad is also on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Smokey Hill Road is closed at Picadilly Street.

No other details are immediately known.

This is a developing story