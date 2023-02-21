Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bank robbery prompts evacuations of nearby businesses in Arapahoe County

bank robber suspect.png
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
bank robber suspect.png
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:24:54-05

DENVER — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated businesses and called in the bomb squad after a bank robbery off Smoky Hill Road in Arapahoe County.

Authorities said a suspect robbed a Key Bank, located at 20290 East Smoky Hill Road, Tuesday morning and fled.

Deputies are searching the area for the suspect and have evacuated the bank and surrounding businesses. The bomb squad is also on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Smokey Hill Road is closed at Picadilly Street.

No other details are immediately known.

This is a developing story

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Follow Up

Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Click here