Avon police investigate theft, destruction of speed and license plate reader cameras

AVON, Colo. — The Avon Police Department is investigating after someone destroyed and stole multiple law enforcement cameras early Saturday morning.

The three felony crimes occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said two speed-enforcement camera poles on Avon Road were destroyed, and one speed camera was stolen.

In a separate incident, a light pole was knocked down, and an automated license plate reader (ALPR) camera was stolen near Stonebridge Drive and U.S. 6.

Police said the incidents constitute felony criminal mischief and theft and noted that the cameras have played a significant role in reducing speeding and “are valuable public safety tools that help our officers protect the community.”

The department said the ALPR cameras recently helped officers locate attempted murder suspects from Aurora and a missing 3-year-old child.

Investigators are asking anyone who traveled through the areas early Saturday morning and may have dash camera footage or information about the crimes to contact the Avon Police Department at 970-748-4040.

