Avon man charged with sexual exploitation of a child, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. – A man from Avon was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Andrew Fisher, 33, was arrested on Feb. 23 for charges related to sexual exploitation of a child after deputies received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that an IP address in Avon was potentially using online networks to receive and share child sexual abuse material, according to a news release.

The investigation led deputies to Fisher, who was arrested but later released on a $25,000 bond.

Fisher faces two felony charges in connection with the case: Sexual exploitation of a child/child-sell/publish – a Class felony, and sexual exploitation of a child – possession of material – a Class 3 felony.

No other information about the crime was immediately available.