Authorities investigate surge of vehicle break-ins across Colorado mountain communities

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a surge of vehicle break-ins across Summit, Eagle and Clear Creek counties.

Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight Monday at the Microtel hotel parking lot in Georgetown, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said several items were stolen, and only one vehicle had a window smashed. Others were accessed through unlocked doors.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office said deputies are pursuing leads and urged residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight to deter theft.

Nearby in Summit County, authorities said more than 20 vehicle break-ins have been reported in the past 10 days, including some cases in Eagle County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office warns that these crimes tend to spike during “shoulder seasons” when resort areas are less populated.