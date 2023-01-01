Watch Now
Authorities investigate homicide at Adams County hotel; suspect arrested

Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 13:20:19-05

DENVER — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at a hotel Saturday night. A suspect has been arrested.

Deputies reported that they received a 911 call regarding an assault at 6:47 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel, located at 9051 I-76 in the community of Henderson.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman’s body at the scene. Her identity and cause and manner of death were not released.

A suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details regarding the investigation were released.

