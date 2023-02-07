Watch Now
Authorities ID 12-year-old boy shot, killed in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood

Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 17:50:39-05

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified Tuesday the 12-year-old boy shot and killed on the city's west side over the weekend.

Elias Armstrong was shot Sunday night around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Decatur Street in the city's Sun Valley neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

The boy was transported to Denver Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased about an hour later.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made but police said the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.

