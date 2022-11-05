Authorities arrest Wisconsin homicide suspect in Loveland, uncover alleged marijuana operation

DENVER — Authorities arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Loveland Saturday morning and uncovered what they say was an illegal marijuana operation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Gavin Schmidt-Way, 28, was taken into custody during an execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court in Loveland.

Schmidt-Way — along with Aric L. Way, 51 — were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in connection with the death of their mother/grandmother in Dodgeville, Wisconsin last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The victim was found dead in her home on July 19, 2021. An autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning to be a contributing factor to the cause of death, but there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of the dangerous gas, according to a criminal complaint.

According to DCI, the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way was set to inherit upon the victim’s death. The 51-year-old suspect allegedly purchased products known to react together to create carbon monoxide and Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was seen on camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death, the complaint said.

During Saturday’s arrest of Schmidt-Way in Loveland, investigators saw indications of felony-level marijuana distribution inside the home, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they seized over 150 pounds of dried marijuana, more than 50 live marijuana plants, and several thousand dollars in cash.

There is no word if Aric L. Way is in custody.