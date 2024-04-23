Authorities arrest Denver man on child sex assault charges, fear there may be more victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Denver man on charges of child sex assault and human trafficking and announced Tuesday that they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Ivan Banuelos Gandara, 23, was arrested on April 18 on several felony charges, including human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, four counts of soliciting for child prostitution, two counts of sex assault on a child, enticement of a child, internet luring of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Gandara was booked into the Larimer County Jail after his arrest but was released Saturday on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified of a child sexual assault victim in late February of this year. The victim alleges that Gandara offered her cash and paraphernalia in exchange for sexual acts with himself and others, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, at least one additional juvenile victim was identified, the sheriff’s office said.

“We have to protect our children from those that would seek to exploit their vulnerability,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “We strive to foster a community where all children can feel safe, secure, and able to thrive.”

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims. Anyone with information about incidents involving this suspect should contact Investigator Marcus Simelane at 970-498-5515.

People who want to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.