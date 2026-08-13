Authorities arrest 17, seize guns, cocaine and pipe bombs in Denver-area drug bust

DENVER — Seventeen people were arrested, and authorities seized several pounds of cocaine and weapons, including pipe bombs, in a major drug distribution network takedown, Denver District Attorney John Walsh announced Thursday.

The DA’s office said the 17 suspects allegedly sold drugs in bulk and retail quantities throughout the Denver metro area, including along E. Colfax Avenue. They did not say when the investigation took place or release the suspects’ names and list of charges.

All told, authorities said the operation led to the seizure of approximately 46 firearms, five pipe bombs, 15 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $100,000, nine vehicles, $100,000 worth of jewelry and $35,000 in cash.

The operation was a lengthy joint investigation involving the Denver District Attorney's Office, the FBI's Violent Criminal Enterprise Task Force and the Denver Police Department, the DA’s office said.

“Getting illegal guns and drugs off the street of Denver are top priorities for our office, and operations like this are an important part of making that happen. I want to thank our partners with the FBI, the Denver Police Department and the entire Task Force, whose outstanding, collaborative work resulted in the charges in this case,” Walsh said in a news release.

FBI and Denver police officials also praised the collaboration, calling the case a significant step toward dismantling an alleged criminal network operating across the metro area.

