Aurora teen arrested in armed carjacking that ended in fatal crash Sunday, police say

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora teen has been arrested in connection to a carjacking that ended in fatal crash Sunday evening, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who is not being identified because he is a minor, is facing second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding causing death charges for the crime, which began at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a 24-year-old Aurora resident called police to report he was the victim of a carjacking. Several minutes later, an officer found the suspect vehicle speeding near the intersection of Dallas St. and E. 25th Ave.

After a brief chase in which several officers were now involved, the suspect hit a speed bump near the intersection of E. 19th Ave. and Dayton St., lost control and crashed into several vehicles, one of which was occupied.

The driver of the occupied vehicle –a 24-year-old man – died at the scene from the injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. His identity won’t be released until family has been notified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect was taken into custody after the crash and was being held at a juvenile detention facility after he was evaluated at a local hospital.

The Major Crime Homicide Unit is leading the carjacking and homicide investigation. The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a parallel and independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash, including accident reconstruction and whether law enforcement conduct complied with Colorado law. The Aurora Police Department also is conducting an administrative review of the incident to determine compliance with agency policies, procedures and training, officials said in a news release.

Three officers involved in the chase were placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The investigation into this crime is active and ongoing.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 19, 11am