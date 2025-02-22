Aurora soccer coach, 67, charged with sexual assault on a child

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A soccer coach employed by an Aurora school was charged Friday with sexual assault on a child.

Ulrich Dahm, 67, is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, which is part of Aurora Public Schools, between Sept. 6, 2024, and Feb. 7, 2025, according to a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An arrest affidavit in the case is sealed “in the interest of the victim’s privacy,” the spokesperson said.

Court records show Dahm has retained a public defender to represent him.

His first court appearance has not been determined.