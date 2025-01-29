Aurora shooting suspects arrested following pursuit that ended in Denver crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora have arrested two people who were allegedly involved in an earlier shooting after a pursuit that ended in a crash in Denver Wednesday.

A bystander in a second vehicle not involved in the pursuit sustained minor injuries after the crash at Pena and Green Valley Ranch boulevards in Denver.

The incident started earlier in Aurora after officers near E. 11th Avenue and Jamaica Steet witnessed a shooting between occupants of two vehicles and pursued one of them.

No injuries from the Aurora shooting were reported. The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the alleged shooting remain at large.

Police arrested the driver and passenger of the vehicle involved in the Denver crash on multiple felony counts, including active warrants for both adult suspects, according to police.

Westbound Pena Boulevard at Green Valley Ranch Boulevard was closed for the investigation.