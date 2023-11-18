Aurora shooting leaves 2 juveniles wounded overnight

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a double shooting that left two juveniles wounded overnight Friday.

It happened in the 19000 block of E. Wyoming Drive, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The two victims were transported to the hospital where they are expected to survive, police said.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.