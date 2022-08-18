Shelter-in-place lifted for Aurora neighborhood; fugitive not found

UPDATE | 6:54 a.m., Aug. 24 — The wanted fugitive was taken into custody on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. near 3300 E. 30th Ave. in Denver.

...

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are still searching for a fugitive following an hours-long shelter-in-place order Thursday.

The Aurora Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the area near 19th and Akron just before 2 p.m. to arrest a man believed to have been hiding inside a home.

A spokesperson said Aurora police was working with the Denver Police Department on a peaceful resolution but warned people to avoid the area.

Just before 7 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that the home had been cleared, and the fugitive was not inside.

Police said when officers first arrived, they found a kicked in door. The resident of the house said the door was not previously broken, which led officers to believe the fugitive was inside.

The fugitive, 38-year-old Alexander Smith, is wanted on two outstanding warrants — one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and the other for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Residents near the 1900 block of Akron Street, north to Montview, were ordered to shelter-in-place and were also asked to close and lock all doors, as well as stay away from windows and go to a basement if possible. The shelter-in-place ordered was lifted at 7 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.