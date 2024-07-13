Aurora police seek vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:39 a.m. at the intersection of E. Hampden Avenue and S. Uravan Way.

Police said the driver of a vehicle, which appears to be a mid-90s Pontiac Grand AM, struck and killed a man on foot. The driver then took off eastbound on E. Hampden Avenue.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect vehicle has no front plate and should have passenger-side damage, including a missing passenger-side view mirror, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts or suspect is being asked to call 911.