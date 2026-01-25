Aurora police seek suspects in shooting that seriously wounded man

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting inside an apartment unit that seriously wounded a man Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Preserve apartment complex, 1076 S. Elkhart Way in Aurora.

Police said the victim, visiting an apartment unit, was shot after unknown guests arrived, got into an argument that turned physical, and one of them opened fire.

The suspects fled in a silver sedan and have not been identified.

Police said it’s unclear whether the victim was targeted. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.