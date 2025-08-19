Aurora police seek public’s help to solve two-year-old cold case

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help to solve a double homicide from two years ago.

The initial investigation revealed that a group of friends were hanging out in Denver the night of Aug. 18, 2023, before two men in the group – 25-year-old Omar Williams and 27-year-old Kejuan Mays were murdered at around 2 a.m. the following day. Police said their bodies were discarded in an alley between Fulton and Galena streets just north of E. 22nd Avenue in Aurora.

Their bodies were found at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2023, police said. Both had been shot dead.

Police said interviews with witnesses have determined there were no indications of problems with other people while the group was in Denver.

Investigators believe the suspect drove Williams’ Dodge Journey from the scene and abandoned it more than six miles away near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Kittredge Street.

“There have been no tips in the investigation and all investigative leads generated to date have been exhausted,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.