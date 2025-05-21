Aurora police seek public’s help identifying woman’s attacker

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they said attacked a woman on the High Line Canal Trail earlier this month.

The attack occurred on Thursday, May 8, around 6:30 a.m.

The victim told police that she was walking on the trail near Expo Park when an unknown man attacked her from behind.

Police said the woman fought back and warned others before the suspect fled north through the park.

Aurora police

Police have exhausted leads and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'10", 175 pounds, with dark, shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, green pants, and a black jacket. He may have facial injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.