Aurora police seek men in string of jean thefts at Aurora Kohls store

jean suspects.png
Aurora police
jean suspects.png
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 10, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for three men who managed to steal nearly $12,000 worth of jeans in a string of incidents at a Kohls store.

Police say the suspects walk into the Ironton Street Kohls store and walk out with handful jeans. They said the trio have “have done this routine several times” this month.

The suspects then load a 2001 gray Honda CRV with the stolen jeans and drive away.

car.png

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

