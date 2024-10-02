Aurora police seek man wanted in bias motivated shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed man they said shot at a group of juveniles while making racial remarks.

Police said the shooting occurred recently in the 2900 block of S. Havana Street. No injuries were reported.

The man wanted for bias motivated attempted murder, according to police. He is described as between the ages of 25 and 35.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was wearing an ID or work badge on a lanyard around his neck, and he may be armed with a handgun.

Police did not provide additional information regarding the incident.

If you have any information, you are being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.