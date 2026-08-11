Aurora police searching for witnesses in I-225 road rage shooting that left man injured

AURORA, Colo. — Detectives with the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public’s help to bring a road rage shooting suspect to justice after the incident left a man injured in the early hours of Monday.

It all started at around 1:45 a.m. Monday, when 911 dispatchers in Aurora received a call that a man had been shot following a road rage incident on northbound Interstate 225 near Colfax Avenue, according to a news release from Aurora police.

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Further investigation revealed the shooting had taken place about 15 minutes earlier, police said.

No suspects have been identified, which is why Aurora police are interested in speaking with anyone who was driving on northbound I-225 near Colfax about 1:30 a.m. and observed a dark red or burgundy Mercedes Benz driving recklessly.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.