Aurora police searching for answers after man found dead on sidewalk

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after officers found a 49-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound on a sidewalk early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man around 7:30 a.m. found the victim dead on a sidewalk near East Warren Avenue and South Galena Street.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred several hours before the victim was found. His identity has not been released.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

