Aurora police search for suspect after man critically wounded in shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man critically wounded.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of Macon Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said in a news release that when officers arrived, they encountered a chaotic scene. Amid the confusion, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect, who is known to the victim as an acquaintance, shot him multiple times before fleeing the area prior to officers’ arrival.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.