Aurora police looking for masked, armed suspect after attempted break-ins

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department needs help identifying a masked, armed suspect who tried to break into two homes last Friday night.

It happened on June 14 around 11:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near South Peoria Street and South Parker Road, according to a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department.

Surveillance video at one of the homes captured the suspect, who was wearing a white ski mask and dark clothing, ring the doorbell before using a gun to pound on the door.

The video shows the suspect eventually leave when no one opens the door.

Denver7 spoke with the homeowner, David Johnson, who said he and has wife were already asleep when they woke up to the sound of the door knock and heard their dogs barking.

"I looked at my camera monitors — didn’t see anyone at the door at that time, looked out the front window and saw a black SUV pulling away with its lights turned off so I couldn't see its plates," said Johnson.

Johnson said when he looked back at his surveillance video, he was shocked at what had been captured.

"I could see this masked man knocking at the door," added Johnson. "I looked a little closer and I could see a gun in his hand and that’s when it became a little more serious."

Johnson said he immediately alerted the police department, who later told him that the same armed suspect had also knocked on a neighbor's house.

"That person opened the door but luckily shut it in time and locked it before any problems happened," said Johnson.

He told Denver7 that he's sharing what happened to get the word out and help police.

"Secondly, warn my neighbors and other neighborhoods to be careful and be careful who you open the door for," Johnson said. "I have spoken with them and I’m concerned for them and their young children. It's something we all need to be concerned about and really watch out for each other."

The suspect was wearing a white ski mask and dark clothing. He was driving a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 739-6000.