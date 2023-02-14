Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Aurora police investigating fatal double shooting with two scenes

aurora police tape.png
Aurora police
aurora police tape.png
Posted at 2:56 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 16:56:53-05

DENVER — Police in Aurora are investigating two shootings that left one man dead and critically wounded another.

The two scenes are just blocks apart and police believe the two incidents — occurring Monday night and Tuesday morning — are connected.

The first shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Chambers Road near the Willow Park neighborhood.

Officers found two men in a vehicle with obvious gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Aurora Police Department.

About 10 hours later, Aurora police received another report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Idalia Street.

Police said no victims were located at the scene. However, they found multiple bullet holes in the front door and front window.

No arrests have been and the department said there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather.png

Weather cameras, conditions and live radar | Streaming here