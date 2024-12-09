Aurora police investigate possible kidnapping after teen girl is forcibly taken from coffee shop

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a possible kidnapping after a teen girl was forcibly taken from a coffee shop on Colfax Ave. over the weekend.

The teen girl reportedly walked into the coffee shop at Colfax and Scranton and asked to use the bathroom at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. Moments later, a woman (pictured below) came into the business and forced the teen out of the store and into a blue Ford F150, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Courtesy: Aurora Police Department

The F-150 is two-toned and appears to be missing the driver’s side running board. Police were not able to provide a license plate for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone who has information about this incident, the vehicle, or woman involved is urged to call the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit at 303-739-6041.