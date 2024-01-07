Aurora police investigate possible kidnapping

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a possible kidnapping after a witness reported a man forced a woman into his car and then took off.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Moline Street and Cedar Avenue.

A neighbor told police that a Black woman in pajamas was yelling for help when a 6’3” tall Black man forcibly grabbed the woman and put her in the back seat of a newer white Dodge Charger with unknown Colorado plates.

Aurora police

The neighbor told police when they came outside to help, another Black man emerged from a 2004-2008 white Toyota 4-Runner, holding a handgun.

Both vehicles then took off with the woman inside the Charger, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman or men involved or the vehicles to call 911 or 303-627-3100.