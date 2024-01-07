Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Aurora police investigate possible kidnapping

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
kidnapping.png
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 18:08:30-05

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a possible kidnapping after a witness reported a man forced a woman into his car and then took off.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Moline Street and Cedar Avenue.

A neighbor told police that a Black woman in pajamas was yelling for help when a 6’3” tall Black man forcibly grabbed the woman and put her in the back seat of a newer white Dodge Charger with unknown Colorado plates.

kidnapping.png

The neighbor told police when they came outside to help, another Black man emerged from a 2004-2008 white Toyota 4-Runner, holding a handgun.

Both vehicles then took off with the woman inside the Charger, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman or men involved or the vehicles to call 911 or 303-627-3100.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives