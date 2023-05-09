Watch Now
Aurora police investigate double shooting

Posted at 5:12 PM, May 09, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left two men wounded Tuesday.

It happened in the 12000 block of East Maple Avenue around noon.

Police said two men were shot and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The two men are believed to be the only individuals involved in the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the incident.

