Aurora police ask for help identifying suspects in bias-motivated crime

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking the public for help identifying two suspects involved in an assault that is believed to have been bias-motivated.

On Feb. 7 around noon, police said two men assaulted a man in a parking lot near 16800 E. Mississippi Avenue.

The victim was punched in the face multiple times and kicked in the head while on the ground, according to police.

The victim felt he was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man, 26-30 years old, 6'1", and about 215 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

The other suspect was described as a Hispanic or mixed-race man, 23-25 years old, 5'10" and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

It is believed that they were driving a mid-2000s black Nissan Altima with an unknown license plate.

Aurora police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.