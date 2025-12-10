Aurora police arrest man allegedly in possession of 400K images, videos of child sex abuse

AURORA, Colo. — A man in Aurora has been arrested on several charges after the FBI allegedly found more than 400,000 pieces of child sexual abuse material on devices in his possession.

Michael Ray Lozano, 52, was arrested on Dec. 4 by Aurora police on eight charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child, the Aurora Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday.

Those charges stem from 2023. That year, the FBI learned about a suspect who was attempting to download child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, in Aurora. The FBI executed a search warrant and seized several devices from Lozano's home, APD said.

The devices contained several terabytes of CSAM — more than 400,000 images and videos in total, police said.

The FBI referred the case to APD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit so charges could be filed within the state's criminal court, APD said.

Lozano has posted a $5,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were released on Wednesday.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can stay anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $2,000.