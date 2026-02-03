Aurora police arrest hit-and-run suspect who was hiding in bushes near scene of the crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a hit-and-run suspect involved in a deadly crash that left a man dead and a 1-year-old critically injured.

The crash happened at Peoria Street and 13th Avenue on Friday, Jan. 30 just after 8 p.m. Officers responding to the scene said witnesses told them the suspect was speeding before he ran a red light and t-boned a car.

Inside that vehicle were a man and a 1-year-old child. The man was declared dead at the scene, and the infant was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of the car and ran away from the scene following the crash. Responding officers immediately deployed a drone “and quickly got a heat signature hit” in a field inside Nome Park, just adjacent to the crash site.

The suspect — 19-year-old Jonathon Garcia — tried hiding in thick brush to avoid law enforcement, according to police.

A K9 unit was then sent in to apprehend the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.