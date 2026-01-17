Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aurora police arrest 6 people in "sophisticated" vehicle‑theft operation, seize neglected animals

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested six people Friday morning during a search warrant operation tied to what investigators describe as a sophisticated vehicle‑theft operation.

During the operation on a property near Chambers Road, police said officers also found neglected animals—including chickens, goats, and horses—some of which showed signs of abuse; Animal Control removed them for care.

The Aurora Police Department said the operation resulted in the recovery of four stolen vehicles and the seizure of numerous stolen parts.

The department said the suspects, whose names have not been released, reprogrammed cars within seconds of stealing them. The suspect then swapped plates within 30 minutes to avoid detection.

However, police said Flock cameras were still able to track the vehicles.

Police called the operation the result of months of investigative work combining “real police work” with smart technology.

