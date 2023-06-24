Aurora police: 4 juveniles in stolen car attempt to run over bicyclist, lead police on short pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — Four juvenile females in a suspected stolen SUV allegedly led police on a short pursuit that ended in a crash after Aurora police said the suspects attempted to run over a bicyclist early Saturday morning.

Two of the juveniles sustained broken legs in the crash. Two other girls and a man in a second vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash occurred on E. Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street near the Anschutz Medical Campus, APD wrote in a tweet sent at 2:52 a.m.

The incident began during a routine patrol of the area. An officer noticed the SUV tried to run over a bicyclist on E. Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, according to police.

Police said the chase started after the officer attempted to confront the suspects and realized the vehicle was stolen.

The suspects led police through the medical campus and onto E. Colfax Avenue where the suspect vehicle crashed into a second car. One of the suspects had to be extracted from the wreckage, police said.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours.