Aurora PD: Police shoot, kill 18-year-old man who shot at officers amid standoff

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police shot and killed an 18-year-old man they said shot multiple rounds at officers during a standoff on the city’s west side early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of S. Vaughn Way, according to the Aurora Police Department. No officers were injured.

The incident began hours earlier when police were called to the apartment complex on a report concerning an argument between multiple people, all who lived in the same apartment, including a man armed with a handgun.

A 911 caller told police that the 18-year-old man assaulted a woman and threatened a roommate with the firearm before returning inside the apartment building with the female victim, police said in a news release.

After officers arrived on scene, police said a hostage negotiation team was able to facilitate the release of the victim without further injury.

A short time later, police said the suspect appeared in a doorway and fired multiple shots at officers. One officer returned fire, striking the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify him.

Police said the involved officer had been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.