Aurora PD: Driver fires gun at kids who were shooting pellets at passing cars

KMGH
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 19, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting from a passing motorist involving two boys who were playing with a toy gun Friday evening.

Police said the boys — ages 10 and 11 — were firing pellets from a pellet gun at passing cars in the 200 block of South Tucson Circle when the driver of a Subaru hatchback or sedan fired a single round from a handgun toward the boys.

One of the boys was injured in the incident, sustaining a graze wound to the leg from either the bullet fired from the Subaru or a pellet, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The injured boy was taken to the hospital by his parents where he was evaluated by doctors.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

