Aurora PD: Armed hit-and-run robbery suspect arrested after multi‑agency pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — An armed man who police said intentionally hit a woman’s vehicle to rob her was arrested after a multi‑agency pursuit that stretched from Aurora to Lochbuie.

Cesar Martinez-Perez, 22, who was on probation at the time of the alleged incident, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated robbery and felony eluding.

Aurora police said Martinez-Perez intentionally struck the woman’s car, robbed her at gunpoint, and then fled.

The alleged hit-and-run robbery occurred Monday in Aurora.

The next morning, officers located the suspect near E. Colfax Avenue and N. Potomac Street, but police said he refused to stop.

Police said Martinez-Perez led authorities on a pursuit that continued onto Interstate 76 toward Lochbuie before a second PIT maneuver successfully stopped the vehicle.

Martinez-Perez was arrested without further incident, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said Martinez-Perez has a lengthy criminal record, including prior weapons offenses, felony drug charges, strangulation, child abuse, and assault.