Man armed with 'assault-style long gun' shot, killed by police in Aurora Thursday

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was armed with a "assault-style" weapon was shot and killed by police in Aurora Thursday after officers responded to a report of a fight at a parking lot west of Colorado Children's Hospital.

Police responded to a parking lot near the intersection of E. 16th Ave. and Oswego St. just before 2 p.m. on a report of a fight. At the scene, officers found that a man who was involved in the fight was armed with what police described as an "assault-style long gun."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, APD said the man was struck by gunfire, but did not say whether the man had pointed the gun at officers or at someone else before he was shot.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries but died minutes later.

No officers were injured, according to the social media post from the police department.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was on scene beginning its preliminary investigation into the shooting. That investigation will run parallel with an APD administrative investigation of the incident.