Aurora man arrested on at least 10 counts of child sexual exploitation of a child

His arrest concludes a nearly two-year investigation by the police department, officials say
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man has been arrested on several counts of child sexual exploitation of a child following a nearly two-year investigation into his crimes, a spokesperson with the police department said Thursday.

Derald Vandawalker, 51, of Aurora, was arrested on Nov. 6 by members of the Aurora Police Department Direct Action Response Team. He was wanted on an active warrant out of Arapahoe District Court for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to news release.

Police said his arrest stems from January 2024, when detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a cloud storage account in Aurora sharing or in possession of child sexual abuse material. Those tips were followed three additional cyber tips “with over 150 child sexual abuse images from the same cloud storage account,” the release states.

Detectives served a search warrant at Vandawalker’s home, located at 3805 S. Gibralter St., and seized multiple devices. A forensic examination of those devices produced more than 1,500 images of child sexual abuse material, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

