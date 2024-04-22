Aurora man arrested for drug possession, obstruction after trying to flee from deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested over the weekend on charges of drug possession after trying to flee from law enforcement, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies were patrolling the RTD lot on Station Way on Saturday, April 20, when they found a motorcycle with no visible license plates. When they tried to contact the rider, the suspect fled but was quickly caught by deputies.

The suspect – 38-year-old Daniel Vito – had multiple felony warrants and “quite a bit of contraband in his possession, according to a news release.

Vito was taken into custody and taken to jail, where he faces charges of drug possession, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of an identification document.

