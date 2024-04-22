Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Aurora man arrested for drug possession, obstruction after trying to flee from deputies

The man had “multiple felony warrants and quite a bit” of contraband in his possession, deputies said
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
rtd station way_april 20 2024.jpg
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 19:06:52-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested over the weekend on charges of drug possession after trying to flee from law enforcement, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies were patrolling the RTD lot on Station Way on Saturday, April 20, when they found a motorcycle with no visible license plates. When they tried to contact the rider, the suspect fled but was quickly caught by deputies.

The suspect – 38-year-old Daniel Vito – had multiple felony warrants and “quite a bit of contraband in his possession, according to a news release.

Vito was taken into custody and taken to jail, where he faces charges of drug possession, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of an identification document.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 22, 4pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here