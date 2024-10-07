Aurora man arrested after eluding authorities following hit-and-run over the weekend, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested this weekend after allegedly eluding authorities following a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle, deputies said in a news release Monday.

The crash happened on C-470 shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and around the same time, deputies received a call from a resident on Falcon Hills Drive in Highlands Ranch about a suspicious person in the area knocking on doors, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the description matched the person seen fleeing from the crash, and after searching the area found the suspect hiding in the back of a pickup parked in the driveway of a house on Falcon Hills Dr.

The owner of the truck did not know the suspect and did not give him permission to be in his vehicle, according to the release.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the jail, where he faces multiple charges, including trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. He is also being held on two felony warrants out of other counties.

The investigation is still ongoing.