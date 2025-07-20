Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Aurora gunshot victim found lying in roadway

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 20, 9am
aurora police generic.png
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating after a male gunshot victim was found lying in the roadway early Sunday morning.

Police responded to an area near the intersection of E. Mexico Avenue and E. Oregon Drive around 1 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man lying in the road.

When officers arrived, they located the man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary details suggest the man may have been attending a party at a nearby home when gunfire erupted in the area.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YV ARVADA PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

Denver7 | Your Voice: What stories need to be heard in Arvada?