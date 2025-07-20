Aurora gunshot victim found lying in roadway

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating after a male gunshot victim was found lying in the roadway early Sunday morning.

Police responded to an area near the intersection of E. Mexico Avenue and E. Oregon Drive around 1 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man lying in the road.

When officers arrived, they located the man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary details suggest the man may have been attending a party at a nearby home when gunfire erupted in the area.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available.