At least two businesses damaged after gunfire erupts outside Colorado Mills Mall

DENVER —At least two businesses were damaged after gunfire erupted outside Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood Saturday night.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Lakewood police responded to the mall, located off West Colfax and Interstate 70, around 7:45 p.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

When officers were arriving at the shopping center, individuals were seen fleeing the area and the suspects were no longer on scene, police said in a news release.

Lakewood police determined an isolated incident between two groups of people exiting the mall led to an exchange of gunfire. No one was struck.

Property damage to the storefronts of Dicks Sporting Goods and Off Broadway Shoes caused by gunfire was discovered, according to police.

The Lakewood Police Department is asking anyone with information or who saw anything regarding the events at the mall to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.