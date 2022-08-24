At least a dozen Aurora businesses spray-painted with racially-fueled messages

Editor's note: Aurora police arrested a man Friday in connection to the vandalism. Read more here.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are trying to track down the person responsible for vandalizing at least a dozen businesses across the city.

The vandalism happened over two separate days last week, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Courtesy: Aurora Police Department

The graffiti, which targeted white people and mentioned religious symbols, was discovered on businesses at The Gardens on Havana shopping center. More was located on stores in southeast Aurora.

"With shootings, there seems to be mass shootings all the time," said an Aurora resident named Jayme. "That's my biggest fear is if it's somebody targeting any particular person, race, age or anything like that."

The suspect used blue spray paint and rode a skateboard, according to the department.

APD's bias-motivated crime detective is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.