At least 2 Aurora officers injured after suspected drunk drivers hit police vehicles over weekend

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating two separate DUI incidents over the weekend involving collisions with police vehicles that injured at least two officers.

The first crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday on Airport Boulevard.

Police said a suspected drunk driver slammed into a parked unmarked patrol car.

The vehicle contained multiple empty alcohol containers, including “Truly Hard” seltzers, according to police.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when an unmarked patrol vehicle was parked on the shoulder of Airport Blvd finishing up a traffic stop. Out of nowhere, a driver plows right into the… pic.twitter.com/m6XqDe1qZc — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 20, 2025

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for DUI.

The second crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a suspected DUI driver rear-ended a patrol car turning onto E. Mississippi Avenue from S. Chambers Road.

All officers were hospitalized with minor injuries; two suffered whiplash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said these crashes serve as a stark reminder to choose any alternative to impaired driving.