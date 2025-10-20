Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
At least 2 Aurora officers injured after suspected drunk drivers hit police vehicles over weekend

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating two separate DUI incidents over the weekend involving collisions with police vehicles that injured at least two officers.

The first crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday on Airport Boulevard.

Police said a suspected drunk driver slammed into a parked unmarked patrol car.

The vehicle contained multiple empty alcohol containers, including “Truly Hard” seltzers, according to police.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for DUI.

The second crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a suspected DUI driver rear-ended a patrol car turning onto E. Mississippi Avenue from S. Chambers Road.

All officers were hospitalized with minor injuries; two suffered whiplash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said these crashes serve as a stark reminder to choose any alternative to impaired driving.

