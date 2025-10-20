At least 2 Aurora officers injured after suspected drunk drivers hit police vehicles over weekend

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating two separate DUI incidents over the weekend involving collisions with police vehicles that injured at least two officers.
The first crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday on Airport Boulevard.
Police said a suspected drunk driver slammed into a parked unmarked patrol car.
The vehicle contained multiple empty alcohol containers, including “Truly Hard” seltzers, according to police.
🚨 TWO DUI crashes. One weekend. Both into police cars. You can’t make this up.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 20, 2025
The first happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when an unmarked patrol vehicle was parked on the shoulder of Airport Blvd finishing up a traffic stop. Out of nowhere, a driver plows right into the… pic.twitter.com/m6XqDe1qZc
The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for DUI.
The second crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said a suspected DUI driver rear-ended a patrol car turning onto E. Mississippi Avenue from S. Chambers Road.
All officers were hospitalized with minor injuries; two suffered whiplash, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The department said these crashes serve as a stark reminder to choose any alternative to impaired driving.
